Join the 2024 Great American Cleanup

Mar. 12—AUSTIN — The Great American Cleanup (GAC) is the nation's largest community improvement program, celebrated in Texas from March 1 through May 31. Volunteer groups and individuals of all ages are invited to register to participate in the event, which mobilizes and inspires thousands of Texans to beautify and clean their community.

Great American Cleanup events include beautifying parks and recreation areas, cleaning waterways, handling recycling collections, picking up litter, removing graffiti, planting trees, and conducting educational programs and litter-free events — anything that keeps your community beautiful.

The Great American Cleanup is part of a nationwide effort with Keep America Beautiful that kicks off in more than 20,000 communities each spring. Any Texan can participate in the Great American Cleanup. Online registration is now available for local organizations to schedule events in their communities and gain access to valuable resources to plan, promote, and host an event.

Event organizers are encouraged to register their GAC events with Keep Texas Beautiful. Participants are also encouraged to post their event information on the Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB) event calendar. KTB encourages individuals and community groups seeking volunteer opportunities to visit the KTB event calendar to find an event in their area.

Keep Texas Beautiful's Great American Cleanup includes the Don't Mess with Texas Trash-Off and the Keep Texas Waterways Clean program. The Don't Mess with Texas Trash-Off serves as Texas' signature event held annually in April in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). The Keep Texas Waterways Clean program promotes waterway cleanups across Texas such as rivers, lakes, streams, tributaries, bayous, creeks, and beaches. Anyone can order supplies to clean up a TxDOT-maintained roadway or waterway during GAC.

In 2023, 21,321 Great American Cleanup volunteers across Texas:

— Contributed 38,300 volunteer hours valued at $1,217,940 in community contributions

— Collected 756,201 pounds of litter

— Collected 2,861 pounds of tires

— Collected more than 38,000 pounds of electronics

— Held multiple awareness events and workshops, abated graffiti, painted and repaired buildings, installed community gardens, planted flowers and trees, and cleaned illegal dumping sites

Visit www.ktb.org/gac today to learn more about how you can get involved in an event in your local community.