Johnstown police: Search underway for suspect in Eighth Ward bank robbery

Mar. 20—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Johnstown police are searching for a man accused of robbing a bank Wednesday in Johnstown's Eighth Ward.

Investigators did not disclose the amount taken in the robbery at a First Commonwealth Bank branch.

The suspect was reported to have been carrying a handgun in his waistband — and he fled the scene along Franklin Street, at least initially on foot, police said.

"There were no injuries reported," Johnstown police Capt. Chad Miller said in a media release.

The incident was reported at 10:47 a.m.

The suspect was described as a white man standing 5-foot-9 and weighing approximately 180 pounds. His clothing when he fled included a mask, a hoodie and sneakers, police said.

Police asked anyone with information that may help investigators, including possible sightings, to contact Detective Mark Britton through the Cambria County non-emergency number, 814-472-2100.

Anonymous tips may also be sent by texting the keyword "JPD" to the number 847411. To include a message, add one space after the keyword, type any relevant information, and send.

The robbery occurred less than a block from Bishop McCort Catholic High School's campus and a few blocks from Greater Johnstown High School, and both schools took security steps in response.

Bishop McCort Principal Tom Smith said Johnstown police contacted schools immediately after receiving the robbery call. Bishop McCort conducted a building-wide lockdown as a precaution, and classrooms were also notified, Smith said.

"As it turns out, we just had training on this Monday, so everyone knew what steps to take and it worked out beautifully," Smith said.

Greater Johnstown School District Superintendent Amy Arcurio said the district's high school, the middle school in the city's Hornerstown section, and Park Avenue School in Moxham all temporarily operated under a shelter-in-place order.