Johnstown police hunt for robbery suspect

May 14—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown man has been charged with stalking a woman at the CamTran bus terminal on Main Street downtown and stealing her cellphone.

City police are searching for Joel Marcellus Butler, 30, of the 700 block of Pine Street, in connection with the alleged April 25 robbery.

According to a complaint affidavit, a woman reported that Butler had in previous weeks sent numerous threatening and harassing text messages and would show up at her workplace.

The woman reported that she was waiting for a bus at the Main Street terminal at 1 p.m. April 25 when Butler allegedly followed her and "got in her face, threatened to kill her" and then snatched her $1,400 Apple iPhone Pro Max.

Police obtained an arrest warrant after reviewing surveillance video from CamTran allegedly showing the robbery.

Butler is charged with robbery, terroristic threats, theft by unlawful taking and stalking.

He will answer the charges before District Judge Brian Subich, of Johnstown.