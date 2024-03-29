Johnstown man sentenced to five years in prison in drug case

Mar. 29—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown man was sentenced Wednesday on federal charges related to a package of cocaine that police discovered was mailed to his Southmont Boulevard home.

Clinton Dudley, 36, received five years in federal prison and four years of supervised release after he was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, U.S. Attorney Eric G. Olshan said in a release to media.

According to information presented to the court, in and around August 2021, in the Western District of Pennsylvania, Dudley knowingly, intentionally, and unlawfully attempted to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. That's the equivalent of more than 17 ounces.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Arnold P. Bernard Jr. prosecuted this case on behalf of the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Olshan said assistance from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Safe Streets Task Force aided in the investigation and eventual prosecution of Dudley.

Dudley previously was sentenced in 2023 to 27 months in prison for a separate fentanyl-related case in Cambria County.