Johnstown man held for trial in 2022 slaying

Mar. 3—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown man will stand trial in connection with the 2022 shooting of Timothy Harrison, 42, whose body was found inside a wrecked vehicle in the Moxham section of the city, authorities said.

Gary Keith Hill, 21, was held for court Friday following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.

City police said they found Harrison with multiple gunshot wounds inside a wrecked vehicle near 500 Place on Feb. 18, 2022.

He was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, where he died.

Police said at the time of Hill's arrest that they gathered evidence from both men's cellphones and from members of the community.

Results from the state police crime lab on tests of a .40-caliber handgun allowed detectives to file charges, a complaint affidavit said.

The evidence included a statement from a person alleging that Hill admitted to the killing because Harrison was "essentially robbing drug dealers" by paying them for narcotics with "counterfeit" cash, the affidavit said.

Detectives indicated that Harrison and Hill had exchanged test messages as far back as December 2021 and that during their final conversation, Hill warned him, "no fake bills."

Hill is being held without bond at Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg.