Johnstown man charged in crossbow shooting

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Blood loss from an arrow wound claimed the life of a Johnstown man who was shot with a crossbow along Bedford Street late Sunday, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said.

In an incident authorities have described as a "family dispute that turned violent," a search is underway for Phillip Bermudez, 47, of Johnstown, who is accused of firing the fatal strike, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said in a media release.

A criminal homicide charge has been filed while a manhunt remained ongoing Monday into Bermudez's whereabouts, Neugebauer said.

The incident occurred outside a Bedford Street home in Johnstown.

Neugebauer said Alfredo Cabrera-Merced, 53, died in the incident, which was reported Sunday evening.

Cabrera-Merced was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center by 7th Ward EMS but pronounced dead at 8:15pm in the emergency room.

Lees said an autopsy verified blood loss from the arrow would caused Merced's death. He also ruled the death a homicide.

Neugebauer said responding investigators who went to the scene of the attack called in a state police bomb squad after "grenade-like objects" were spotted by law enforcement.

State police were able to determine the objects were not charged explosives, he said. They were able to clear police officers, who acquired a warrant, to search the residence.

Multiple devices capable of discharging projectiles such as arrows were seized as evidence, authorities said.

Neugebauer said law enforcement view the domestic incident as "isolated" and do not believe there is a threat to the general public.

He said Merced's whereabouts remained "unknown" Monday.

"(L)aw enforcement asks any member of the public with information on his location to contact Cambria County 911 at (814) 472-2100 or the Johnstown Police Department at (814) 421-2100."