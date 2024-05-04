Johnston Public Library has a new director coming from the Ankeny library. Who it is:

Johnston Public Library has a new director.

The city announced in a news release that Holly Sealine will be the new director of Johnston's library. She will begin her new role on May 31.

Sealine has previously served as the public services manager and circulation manager at the Ankeny Kirkendall Public Library and as the director of the Norwalk Easter Public Library.

Holly Sealine

"I am excited to serve the Johnston community and work with the amazing library staff," Sealine said in a statement. "I appreciate the services and programming that are currently offered at the library and look forward to building relationships with community organizations and residents."

Sealine is an active member of the Iowa Library Association and serves on its conference planning committee. She previously worked on the leadership development committee and chaired the public library forum. Sealine also has served as treasurer for the Library Leadership and Management Association.

She has a bachelor's degree in education, a minor in library science and a master's degree in instructional technology from the University of Northern Iowa, according to the release. Sealine has her master's in library and information studies from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

"Holly's love for libraries began early when her Mom would take her to storytime as a child, and she spent hours reading books from the library," the release says. "Throughout her career, she has advocated for community-focused libraries that provide something for everyone."

While director in Norwalk, Sealine wrote and received multiple grants to support library and community projects, including adding an accessible door for people with disabilities and finishing a sidewalk to allow access to the library through a city park. She also partnered with local organizations to provide English courses to non-native speakers.

"The Library Board of Trustees is excited about Holly’s appointment as the new leader of the library," Katie Fiala, Johnston Library Board of Trustees president, said in a statement. "The board has full confidence in her abilities to steer the library towards a bright future. We look forward to working with Holly to maintain the library's high standards of service and excellence in serving the Johnston community."

Molly Guerra has been serving as the interim director following the resignation of Eric Melton in May 2023.

Chris Higgins covers the eastern and northern suburbs for the Register. Reach him at chiggins@registermedia.com or 515-423-5146 and follow him on Twitter @chris_higgins_

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Who is the new director of Johnston Public Library?