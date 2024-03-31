Johnston, Oettinger lead Stars to 3-0 win over Kraken

Dallas Stars center Logan Stankoven (11) greets center Wyatt Johnston, right, to celebrate Johnston's goal against the Seattle Kraken during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

SEATTLE (AP) — Wyatt Johnson had a goal and an assist, Jake Oettinger stopped 18 shots for his second shutout of the season and the Dallas Stars beat the Seattle Kraken 3-0 on Saturday night for their seventh straight win.

Joe Pavelski and Roope Hintz also scored to help the Stars remain on top of the Central Division and Western Conference Standings, three points up on Colorado. Dallas, which clinched its third straight playoff berth with win over Vancouver two nights earlier, trails the New York Rangers by one point in the race for the Presidents' Trophy.

Oettinger got his ninth career shutout and improved to 30-13-4 on the season.

Joey Daccord finished with 27 saves for the Kraken, who had won two straight after eight consecutive losses. Seattle will finish the regular season as the only NHL team winless at home on Saturdays.

Johnston scored with 1:48 remaining in the second period to give Dallas a 1-0 lead.

Pavelski increased the lead with a power-play goal 26 seconds into the third period. Seattle hadn’t allowed a power-play goal in four games before Saturday, going 8 for 8 on the penalty kill during that span.

Hintz scored an empty netter with 1:17 left to seal the win.

UP NEXT

Stars: vs. Edmonton on Wednesday.

Kraken: at San Jose on Monday.

