Johnston mulls UTVs and could allow golf carts on some city streets. See which ones:

Golf carts could be coming to a handful of streets in Johnston.

The Johnston City council held a work session Monday to discuss a proposed ordinance change that would allow for golf carts on streets in the Carmel Hyperion subdivision, across Beaver Drive from the Hyperion Field Club golf course. It also discussed whether to allow other alternative modes of transportation on Johnston city streets.

The plan for the exclusive, members-only Carmel Hyperion development near the driving range calls for 27 homes with prices starting at $1.5 million. But homeowners would need to drive the golf carts on some city-owned streets to get to the course, so the developer has requested that allowance.

A rendering shows the plans for 27 lots east of the Hyperion Field Club. The country club has sold the land to a developer to build luxury homes worth $1.5 million or more, available only to club members.

Officials are still working on the proposed change but initial plans would allow golf carts on Bendelow Court, Sani Court and 1900 Drive in the development. Some tweaks before the council formally votes could include addressing the number of occupants allowed in the carts and where they can park.

Operators would need to be at least 16 years old with a driver's license, could only drive from sunset to sunrise and would need to follow other safety rules and equipment requirements. While golf carts may cross, but not drive down, a primary road like Beaver Drive under Iowa law, Hyperion residents would be expected to use the tunnel that goes under the road to the golf course.

Hyperion would own the carts and have their own rules, according to information presented to the council.

Police Chief Dennis McDaniel told the council that the Carmel Hyperion proposal is the right approach. But he would be concerned if it's a first step to allow golf carts throughout Johnston, and he would want to see a lot more discussion if that were the case. He said carts could present enforcement and safety challenges for the police department.

Cities in the Des Moines area that allow golf carts include Pleasant Hill, which has the Copper Creek golf course, and Bondurant.

Could Johnston allow UTVs on city roads?

A UTV drives past fall foliage seen along the Foothills Parkway's Missing Link section on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.

The Johnston City Council also discussed the possibility of allowing off-road vehicles on city roads: utility task vehicles, or UTVs, and all-terrain vehicles, or ATVs. UTVs ride more like a car, while ATVs ride more like a motorcycle.

A 2022 law opened the door to UTVs and ATVs on city streets with safety requirements but cities can still decide whether to allow them. Ankeny allows UTVs under a new law that will expire in 2025.

McDaniel told the council that UTVs and ATVs could present traffic safety concerns, including in the event of a crash, and that UTVs and ATVs are not manufactured to the same federal safety standards as other motor vehicles.

He said UTVs have workable potential, but there would need to be a lot of effort to set safety standards. He emphasized the city needs to balance that with police officers' duties especially as new developments Bombers and Ignit are expected to bring thousands of people into the city.

Mayor Paula Dierenfeld said she's prefer not to allow ATVs, which to her seem like a hazard. She said there's a range of UTVs, with some that might be appropriate for city streets and some that aren't. She added the city should continue to explore the idea but she would be concerned about the impact on police resources and staffing.

Johnston also could look to Ankeny if it decides to renew its ordinance allowing UTVs, which expires in July 2025.

