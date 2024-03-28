Johnston apartment fire leaves 18 people displaced, including six children

About 18 people, including six children, have been displaced after Johnston firefighters battled an apartment complex fire on Thursday morning.

Johnston-Grimes Metropolitan Fire District officials were dispatched to The Avenue at Johnston Commons, 6200 Clark Lane, regarding a fire located in an apartment complex shortly after 10 a.m., Capt. Tristian Johnson said.

Firefighters were able to evacuate everyone safely out of the apartment building without injuries, Johnson said. Most of the fire was contained to two units in the building.

Fire and rescue crews from Johnston and surrounding communities responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Clark Lane in Johnston.

Nobody was injured, however, 18 people, including six children, have been displaced from their homes, Johnson said.

There also was a pet that went missing during the fire, he said. Johnson did not immediately know the description of the pet.

Polk County Emergency Management and Iowa Red Cross were working with the displaced to find housing for the night and the apartment complex manager has open units that will be used to house those who were displaced, Johnson said.

Officials hadn't yet started investigating the cause of the fire as of early Thursday afternoon, Johnson said.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Johnston apartment fire displaces 18 people, including six children