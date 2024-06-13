Johnson & Johnson talc settlement lands Delaware nearly $5 million

Delaware will receive nearly $5 million from Johnson & Johnson as part of a $700 million national settlement over claims that the pharmaceutical company misled customers regarding the safety of its talcum powder-based products.

The settlement, which is pending judicial approval, stems from a lawsuit brought by the attorneys general of 42 states and Washington, D.C. Though the suit targeted the company's "deceptive" marketing techniques, other suits claim that the company knew and hid the dangers of talc. A number of those suits are being brought by women who were diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

What is talc?

Talc is a mineral that's mined from the earth. In its natural form, some talc contains asbestos, a known carcinogen. When inhaled, asbestos can cause lung cancer and mesothelioma, and when talc is used on the pubic area − as baby powder typically is − studies show it may be linked to ovarian cancer.

According to the American Cancer Society, talcum powder is widely used because it absorbs moisture well and helps cut down on friction. This makes it useful for keeping skin dry and helping prevent rashes.

Can you still buy baby powder?

Though the settlement requires Johnson & Johnson to stop manufacturing and selling baby powder and other products that contain talc in the U.S., in practice, the company hasn't been selling talc-based powders in North America since 2020.

Last year, it ceased global sales.

Why did Delaware get involved in this lawsuit?

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said the settlement "underscores" the state's "commitment to protecting Delawareans and holding companies accountable."

"Companies prioritizing profits over the safety of Delawareans will be held to account," she said.

The suit was led by Texas, Florida and North Carolina, with 39 other states and D.C. joining. Johnson & Johnson has proposed a $6.48 billion settlement to resolve most of the remaining litigation through a bankruptcy filing, Reuters reported.

