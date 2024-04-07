Johnson County woman killed in crash on I-35

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. — One woman has died after a crash in Franklin County on Saturday evening.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Lexus RX was traveling southbound on I-35 when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle exited the roadway to the right.

The vehicle then hit a bridge pillar before coming to a stop facing north. The woman was taken to the hospital and she died from her injuries.

The victim has been identified as 62-year-old Barbara S. Kjergaard from Stilwell, Kansas.

