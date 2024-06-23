Johnson County Wastewater launching new online payment portal

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Johnson County Wastewater will be launching a new online payment portal on Tuesday, June 25.

The new portal will make paying utility bills easier for residential and commercial wastewater customers.

Options such as paperless, AutoPay and making payments through ACH, VISA, Discover and/or Mastercard will be included in this new system.

New features include pay by Text, multi-account management, payments through American Express, digital wallet integration with Apple Pay and Google Pay, one-time online payments and more.

Customers who are looking to use the new payment portal will have to register for an account. Customers who don’t want to register for the new portal can still view and pay their bills.

There is no cost to register or use this new portal for account management, only the standard 2.4% service fee for debit card, credit card and digital wallet payments made through the online payment portal.

Autopay and paperless preferences will convert automatically to the new system. Customers will need to re-register to make any changes to their account, including changes to AutoPay.

JCW is also rolling out a new design for utility bills that will go into effect this summer. For more information, click here.

