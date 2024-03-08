Johnson County jury finds man guilty of murder, drug charge in killing of Olathe teen

A Johnson County jury on Thursday found a 28-year-old man guilty of first-degree murder in the the shooting death of 17-year-old Daniel Bowden of Olathe, according to the district attorney’s office.

The jury also found Malik Jamal Delva guilty of the felony charge of distribution of marijuana, the Johnson County District Attorney’s office said in a news release. Delva is the fourth person to be convicted in the death of Bowden nearly six years ago.

The charges stem from the June 2018 shooting of Bowden during an altercation in a parking lot in the 100 block of South Clairborne Road. He died after being taken to a hospital.

The shooting involved a drug sale and attempted robbery, according to court records and previous testimony.

Co-defendants Angelo Vincenzo Monteleone, Cesar Herrera and Isaiah Wisinger each pleaded guilty in 2019 to their involvement.

Monteleone, now 23, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery. He was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison.

Wisinger, now 23, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and three counts of aggravated robbery and was sentence to just over 18 years in prison.

Herrera, now 22, was a juvenile at the time and pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. He was sentenced in May 2019 to the juvenile correctional facility. He was granted a conditional release in March 2022.

Prosecutors, however, are seeking to revoke Herrera’s probation after he was charged in August 2022 in a separate case with one felony count of aggravated domestic violence.

In that case, he pleaded no contest to the domestic battery charge and one count each of interference with law enforcement and criminal damage to property, both misdemeanors.

As part of the plea agreement, the parties will request a sentence of two years in prison for the domestic violence conviction and six months in prison for each of the two misdemeanors, all to run concurrent with each other, according to court documents.

The plea agreement also indicates that in the juvenile case, the parties will request the court to impose a sentence of two years in prison.