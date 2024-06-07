Johnson County hosts ‘The New Drug Talk’ to discuss dangers of fentanyl

OLATHE, Kan. — The Johnson County Prevention and Recovery Coalition partnered up with a national nonprofit to talk about the dangers of fentanyl crisis.

Laura Didier is with “Song For Charlie,” a national nonprofit that travels the country, raising awareness about the dangers of fentanyl and fake pills.

“I wanted to hopefully empower other families to feel that they could share their stories that we weren’t hiding in the shadows from stigma,” Didier said.

She lost her son to a counterfeit pill about four years ago. He was 17.

Hereford House food contamination suspect appears in court, bond raised

“He really was doing well but that’s how quickly this can happen,” Didier said. “A simple choice, an out of character choice when these kids don’t have all the information about the risk out there. It can lead to a fatal result.”

The group made their way to Olathe, partnering with the Johnson County Prevention and Recovery Coalition to host a film screening of “The New Drug Talk” and host a panel discussion.

Sierra Wright with the coalition said it was founded in 2022. That same year there were 81 opioid related deaths in Johnson County. The Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office said 90% of them were accidental.

“I’ve also seen an increase in individuals in the teenage age seeking treatment for their opioid use disorder,” Wright said.

It’s still an issue today.

“The thing about emerging trends is that as soon as we think we got a good grasp on it, something else changes to staying informed as possible is really important,” Wright said.

Police on the panel touched on how difficult it can be to distinguish the counterfeit pills from the authentic pills and even a small dose, just one time, can be deadly when ingested.

They call encourage people to carry Narcan or Naloxone, which can reverse an overdose and talk with your kids about the dangers of substance use.

See the latest headlines in Kansas City and across Kansas, Missouri

You can check out the coalition’s website for information about getting Naloxone and how to dispense prescription drugs.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.