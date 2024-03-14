This Johnson County Hawaiian restaurant just closed, less than a year after it opened

Sorry, south Overland Park: Your Mo’ Bettahs is no mo’.

The Utah-based Hawaiian chain closed its 12005 Metcalf Ave. location this week, less than a year after it opened.

The lights are off and the sign already taken down, and employees confirmed the restaurant had closed for good but could not comment further. Mo’ Bettahs did not respond to The Star’s request for comment Thursday.

To find Hawaiian food nearby, drive to Mo’ Bettahs’ first Kansas City area location at 7006 W. 75th St. in Overland Park (or down the street to Kansas City-based competitor Hawaiian Bros at 13680 Metcalf Ave.).

Mo’ Bettahs opened its first Kansas City area spot in August 2022, serving customizable plates with white rice, macaroni salad and a choice of meat — including teriyaki chicken, kalua pork and shrimp tempura.

The south Overland Park location, the chain’s sixth in the area, opened last May in an old Boston Market.

Mo’ Bettahs also has locations in Olathe at 1190 S. Strang Line Road; Blue Springs at 806 Missouri Highway 7; Liberty at 1316 W. Kansas St.; and in Lee’s Summit at 520 N.W. Chipman Road.

Hawaiian Bros outnumbers Mo’ Bettahs, with more than a dozen spots in the metro. The local brand opened its first location in Belton in 2018 and now has restaurants nationwide.