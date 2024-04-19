This Johnson County fast-food restaurant just closed. It had been open for decades

Mission’s Wendy’s at 5900 Roeland Drive has closed after decades of serving customers.

The fast-food restaurant — known for its shakes, fries, burgers (like the half-pound “Baconator”) and chili — closed days ago. Johnson County property records for the space indicate Wendy’s had occupied the space since at least 1993, perhaps even earlier.

On Friday, the restaurant’s sign had already been taken down, and the parking lot was blocked off as workers cleared out the space.

Wendy’s did not immediately respond to The Star’s request for comment Friday.

Mission’s Wendy’s at 5900 Roeland Drive is now closed. Google Maps image

Wendy’s has dozens of other locations in the area, including ones at 10006 W. 75th St. in Merriam, 11450 W. 63rd St. in Shawnee and 8699 Bluejacket in Lenexa.

In 1969, Dave Thomas opened the first Wendy’s in Columbus, Ohio. The old-fashioned burger spot quickly became known for its Frosty milkshakes and square patty hamburgers. Today, Wendy’s has more than 7,000 restaurants around the world.