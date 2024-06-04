Johnson County events let residents weigh in on budget

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Johnson County residents had a chance to learn more about a proposed $1.827 billion budget Monday night.

Revenues are leveling off after a post pandemic boom, while inflation is still eating in to county budgets. Now there’s one big growing threat they have to account for.

If you’ve noticed your monthly expenses and bills going up, so have county governments.

As the Johnson County Manager submitted her budget to the commissioner last month, she had to account for things like a 93 percent increase in the cost of concrete the past five years and a 13 percent spike in energy bills over the past two years. Then there’s the cost of employing thousands of county workers.

“There are shortages in the work force and there’s less labor supply available so that puts pressure in the workforce salary and compensation as well,” Johnson County Manager Penny Postoak Ferguson said.

Proposed new jobs coming to the county next fiscal year include seven extra employees at Johnson County MED-ACT.

“The overall message is Johnson County is still going to be remaining strong and we are funding those services that people have expressed are most important to them. As always, we are going to provide full and adequate funding for public safety,” Johnson County Board of County Commissioners Chairman Mike Kelly said.

They also plan to hire an architect for cybersecurity. The $381 million for maintenance and capital improvements includes improvement to the fiber network and county security.

“Cyber security is a necessity. It is something that we need to invest in and do the best that we can to protect our assets,” Postoak Ferguson said.

A pair of similar sessions are planned on Monday, June 10, at the Monticello Library (22435 W. 66th St., Shawnee, KS), also from 10 a.m.-noon and 5-7 p.m.

There will also be a public hearing on the budget for you to share your opinions Aug. 20.

