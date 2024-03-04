Johnson County to build new fire station near Panasonic plant

With multiple large developments slated to take root in De Soto, Johnson County is ramping up plans to improve infrastructure and expand the reach of its fire district.

The county will build a new fire station at the northeast corner of 102nd Street and Lexington Avenue, to the north of Panasonic’s $4 billion electric-vehicle battery manufacturing plant.

Property owner Sunflower Redevelopment Group donated the 9-acre site to Johnson County’s Northwest Consolidated Fire District to build the station. The 20,170-square-foot Sunflower Fire Station will include three firetruck bays, a kitchen, offices, a fitness area and bunk rooms.

A fourth firetruck bay and additional bunk rooms are planned for a later phase.

