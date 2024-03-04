Johnson County adding new trail at popular Shawnee Mission Park

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Johnson County Parks and Recreation is adding a new trail at Shawnee Mission Park to connect existing trails.

The new 2-mile trail will be located on the south side of Shawnee Mission Park and connect the Gary L. Haller Trail near Shelter 8 to the Walnut Grove and Parkhurst Trails by Shelter 10.

Johnson County to build new fire station near Panasonic plant

Johnson County Parks said this new trail will also increase access and improve safety.

Work on the South Loop Trail Project starts Monday and will require crews to close the park’s 87th Street entrance. Phase 1 of the project calls for creating a roundabout at the Ridgeview Road and Barkley Drive intersection.

Park visitors should use the Renner Road or Ogg Road entrances instead during this phase and follow signs to get to popular park amenities like the off-leash dog park, RC Flying Field and more.

See the latest headlines in Kansas City and across Kansas, Missouri

Phase 2 is set to begin in June. That’s when crews will reopen the 87th Street entrance and start construction on the new trail.

Johnson County Parks plans to finish the projects by late 2024.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.