Johnson City police extorted Tennessee serial rape suspect, explosive new court documents allege

The business partner of an accused serial rape suspect allegedly funneled $2,000 in weekly extortion payments for Johnson City police officers to look the other way as the man continued to sell drugs and sexually assault women and children.

Those are some of the explosive new allegations in a class action lawsuit connected to the case of Johnson City businessman Sean Williams, who is accused of sexually assaulting more than 50 women and two young children in incidents he allegedly captured in photos and videos.

The case has roiled the East Tennessee town as the city faces two major lawsuits alleging that for years police refused to investigate Williams despite multiple victims coming forward.

Williams, 52, remains in custody on multiple state and federal charges related to child pornography, child sexual assault and drug trafficking.

In October, he escaped from custody by smashing out the back of a window of a transport van as guards were shuffling him to a federal court appearance in Greeneville.

He was captured over a month later after he was spotted buying a hot dog at a convenience store near Tampa, Florida. His trial on the escape charge is set for August.

An alleged federal public corruption probe

Attorneys last year filed a class action lawsuit representing women who say Johnson City officers refused to investigate their claims that Williams drugged and sexually assaulted them due to a culture of police corruption and gender discrimination.

As the case winds its way through court, a recent filing alludes to a “federal public corruption investigation of the Johnson City Police Department,” in which the attorneys representing the women said they have turned over 520 pages of emails and attachments to federal investigators.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee declined comment. Johnson City has previously declined to comment on the ongoing lawsuit. In court documents, the city has denied police corruption and other allegations. Johnson City in a statement Thursday declined comment on specific allegations in the lawsuit.

“There has been no evidence to support allegations of corruption by the Johnson City Police Department, and we welcome any investigation that could dispel such claims,” the city said.

$30,000 in police extortion payments

The class action suit also includes allegations that a group of officers conspired to extort Williams’ glass and concrete contracting business in exchange for turning a blind eye to his “narcotics and sex trafficking ventures.”

Court documents filed this month allege that Williams’ business partner, a woman identified as “Female 4,” laundered funds through a web of limited liability corporations that ultimately paid officers $2,000 a week in cash.

Bank records obtained through discovery showed that the woman withdrew nearly $30,000 in cash from Williams’ business account during a two-week period in June 2022, according to the suit.

She allegedly pulled the funds in increments of $10,000 to avoid alerting the banks, which are mandated to report cash withdrawals of over $10,000 for possible suspicious activity.

At the time of the withdrawals, Williams had been on the run for over a year after police failed to arrest him on an illegal ammunition charge.

The lawsuit said officers were monitoring Williams’ efforts to liquidate his assets while he was on the lam and provided Female 4 with police protection.

The suit seeks to subpoena additional financial documents from Female 4 as well as financial information from a handful of police officers named in the lawsuit.

In a response in court documents, Female 4 said she met with federal and state law enforcement after Willams’ arrest.

She said they determined that she had no relevant information regarding his alleged criminal activity.

A Whistleblower case and troves of video footage

In addition to the class action lawsuit, Johnson City is also facing a whistleblower lawsuit from former federal prosecutor Kateri Dahl, who alleges that the police department ignored her repeated pleas to investigate Williams and then fired her after she complained.

Dhal in her lawsuit said the department had a culture of blaming female sexual assault vicitms. She noted that officers at one point even recovered a handwritten list on Williams’s nightstand with the word “Raped” at the top followed by several female names, but they still failed to investigate.

She said officers in May 2021 finally went to serve a federal arrest warrant for an illegal ammunition charge at Williams’ home but they left when nobody answered the door.

Williams then fled and remained on the lam for nearly two years until a campus police officer at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina, found him sleeping in his car.

Police searched his car and found two dozen ounces of cocaine and methamphetamine, $100,000 in cash and two thumb drives containing more than 5,000 images of child porn and images and videos of 52 women in obvious states of unconsciousness being sexually assaulted by Williams, according to a police affidavit.

The videos and images included some women who had previously filed police reports with the Johnson City Police Department and said their cases were ignored.

The lawsuits allege that the department since 2000 has been in possession of additional digital devices seized from Williams’ condo that likely have more evidence. The trial for the whistleblower case is set for October.

Williams has not yet been charged with the alleged sexual assaults of dozens of women. In February, several of the women in the class action lawsuit held a news conference in Knoxville where they said police dissuaded them from pressing charges as Williams went on to commit more crimes.

