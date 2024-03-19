Johnson City municipal election date change proposed; would extend some terms

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City voters could be asked for the second time in a decade to change the date of city commission elections — a move that would hand 21 extra months to two current commissioners and also to whichever three are elected this coming November.

Thursday’s city commission agenda includes the first reading of an ordinance recommending amending the city’s charter to move commission and school board elections to August of even-numbered years. Since 2016, those elections have been held in November of even-numbered years after previously having occurred in April.

“The intent is to keep municipal elections in line with other local elections as opposed to being eclipsed by national issues,” Assistant City Manager Steve Willis said in a statement provided to News Channel 11.

The proposed change is one of four to the city’s charter that would go to voters for an August referendum if the city commission passes ordinances on them.

The others include reducing the number of required budget advertisements from two to one; requiring two rather than three readings for an ordinance to become official; and allowing the city manager “to make temporary appointments of employees” for periods determined by the appropriate department director.

Any of the proposals that make it to the August county general election ballot would require a simple majority to create a charter change.

If voters approve an election date change, they’d be handing extended terms to two current commissioners and four school board members who were elected to four-year terms in November 2022.

Instead of standing for re-election in November 2026, commissioners Jenny Brock and John Hunter would serve 21 additional months and their seats would be up for grabs in the August 2028 election. The same holds for school board members Tom Hager, Paula Treece, Kathy Hall and Jonathan Kinnick, who also won four-year terms in November 2022.

Hall, who chairs the school board, said she supported the proposal as it would align the city’s local elections with Washington County’s local election schedule. The county holds its general elections in August of even-numbered years.

“I think our city leaders do a great job of continuing to ensure our charter and the policies and procedures that are in place serve our citizens well,” said Hall, who added that she was speaking for herself and not the board.

“I feel these changes are designed to remove barriers to doing business and make our local elections easier to navigate.”

Hunter is serving his second term after first being elected in 2018, while Brock is in her third term. Brock’s first term also was extended, as she was elected in the last April election, held in 2013. Instead of serving four years in that term, she served just over five-and-a-half until the 2018 November election.

To maintain the staggered terms in the city’s charter, winners in this November’s election would also serve terms of nearly six years before the cycle returns to normal at the August 2030 election. Open city commission seats this November are currently occupied by Mayor Todd Fowler, Vice Mayor Aaron Murphy and Commissioner Joe Wise. Wise and Fowler are in their second terms on the commission while Murphy is in his first.

School board members whose seats are up for re-election this November include Ginger Carter, Herb Greenlee and Beth Simpson. Whoever wins those three seats would serve until the August 2030 election.

