Johnson City BOE gives final OK on family life curriculum that includes “Meet Baby Olivia” video

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Board of Education (BOE) met with teachers and administrators Monday night to provide final approval of updated family life curriculum for Science Hill High School that includes a video explaining early fetal development, which is now required by state law.

The update was necessary due to a new law that Gov. Bill Lee signed last month called the “Baby Olivia” Act, which requires an almost three-minute long video, either an animation or ultra-sound, of early fetal development.

Johnson City Schools Superintendent Steve Barnett said the Meet Baby Olivia video was included in Science Hill High School’s family life curriculum, as required by the state. The video is produced by anti-abortion advocacy organization Live Action.

Barnett told News Channel 11 that the updated curriculum was needed in order to abide by the state law signed by Gov. Lee. He said that the BOE made availability over the past few weeks to parents so they can view the updates and provide feedback.

“I think the biggest concern from families is that we follow the law and made sure that that curriculum was something that students would benefit from,” he said. “It’s important information, family life, very important curriculum, and just taking that time to make sure that we did listen and provide those opportunities for parents and community members, as well, to come in and give feedback.”

The finalized curriculum was voted in and made official during Monday night’s meeting.

“That was all reviewed, and and were able to come through with the process that we followed to come up with the curriculum. And [we got] a lot of good input from the high school staff administration and also school board members who took it very seriously and took the time to read through. If you’ve seen the curriculum, it’s over 300 pages.”

The updated family life curriculum was approved unanimously by the BOE and will be implemented in the next school year.

