Johnson, Cacari-Stone poised for wins in County Commission races

Jun. 4—Adam Fulton Johnson appeared headed for victory late Tuesday in a three-way Democratic primary election contest for the District 4 seat on the Santa Fe County Commission.

As of 9 p.m., early results showed 70% of votes in District 4 were cast for Johnson, the director of a local historic preservation nonprofit. Despite extensive fundraising, business owner Mika Old trailed far behind with only 20% of the votes, while Stephen Chiulli, another business owner, had earned 10% of the votes.

By late May, campaign finance filings showed Old had closed the fundraising gap between herself and Johnson, raising $37,408 in total contributions compared to Johnson's $37,732.

Old's campaign, however, was marred by skepticism from some liberal voters over her voter registration switch from Republican to Democrat in November — which she said was driven by her political values, not her run for office.

Lisa Cacari-Stone, who had vastly outraised her opponents, had a hefty lead in the commission's District 2 race late Tuesday.

Cacari-Stone, a University of New Mexico professor and behavioral health researcher, had 61% of the votes counted, while Benito Martinez Jr., a former county assessor, had 30% and attorney Scott Fuqua had 10%.

Both of the District 2 and District 4 incumbents — Anna Hansen and Anna Hamilton, respectively — have served two terms on the County Commission and cannot seek a third consecutive term. District 5 incumbent and commission Chairman Hank Hughes is running for a second term unopposed.

The primary election winners are all but guaranteed to win four-year terms on the commission in the November general election because no Republicans ran for their seats; Republicans have not run for seats on the five-member commission for at least two decades.

Cacari-Stone previously told The New Mexican county leaders "cannot afford" to prioritize only one or a few issues affecting residents and campaigned on an array of issues including improving infrastructure, expanding affordable housing, reducing homelessness, preserving water resources, implementing a county emergency preparedness plan and building connections between city and county leaders.

Johnson similarly campaigned on increasing water recycling and promoting the development of affordable housing through, among other things, updates to Santa Fe County's Sustainable Land Development Code. Working to mitigate fire risk, promote solar development and preserve communities' cultural heritage would also be among his priorities in office, he has said.