Johnson Bros. Liquor Co. backs out of BCBS site redevelopment in Eagan

Johnson Brothers Liquor Co. withdrew its application for redevelopment of the former Blue Cross Blue Shield site in Eagan, the city announced Monday.

The third-largest wine distributor in the nation, Johnson Brothers began eyeing the 55-acre campus last fall to be redeveloped as its new corporate headquarters and warehouse distribution center.

“We know the path for redevelopment on large-scale properties is rarely a straight one,” said Eagan Mayor Mike Maguire in a statement Monday.

“Just as we have in the past with the successful development of properties such as Viking Lakes, Central Park Commons, and the Twin Cities Premium Outlet Mall, we will be patient, stay engaged, and learn more as proposals come in,” Maguire said.

The Blue Cross Blue Shield campus at 3535 Blue Cross Road became available last year as many of the insurance company’s roughly 3,000 employees opted for the hybrid work model.

The 55-acre parcel caught the attention of the liquor company, which said it was outgrowing its current distribution facility at 1999 Shepard Road, near Crosby Farm Park in St. Paul.

The proposed plan for the new Johnson Brothers headquarters included a six-story, 460,000-square-foot warehouse distribution facility with a potential future expansion space spanning another 230,000 square feet.

The Eagan City Council voted in favor of a land-use amendment in December, which would have sent the proposal to the Metropolitan Council since it would have required a change to the city’s comprehensive plan, much to the chagrin of city residents.

Pushback from residents

Maguire said at the Dec. 12 city council meeting that the council had received 133 pages of email correspondence regarding the proposal.

Dozens of residents spoke out at the meeting with concerns about property values, outdoor recreation spaces, trees and wildlife.

John Wells, an Eagan resident of more than 30 years who lives less than two miles from the former Blue Cross Blue Shield site, said he was “delighted” to learn Johnson Brothers had withdrawn its application.

“Why is Eagan just reacting to the private sector? What is the best use for this prized piece of land?” Wells said Tuesday. “Our tax base should not be the main driver for how we design Eagan for the next 150 years.”

Residents of Eagan organized a petition that was sent to city officials last December that read, “Placement of a warehouse immediately adjacent to our residences and park is unwanted and undesirable. … This is largely because we don’t believe that heavy truck traffic, warehouses or liquor distribution centers belong embedded within our residential neighborhoods.”

The petition also noted that some residents objected to a liquor distribution warehouse near the neighborhood’s soccer fields where children regularly play.

“For the vast majority of us, our home is our largest single asset. This rezoning request will only negatively affect our home values,” the petition read.

Johnson Brothers officials had not returned a request for comment as of Tuesday morning.

