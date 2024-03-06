Johnny Grant, Matt Skelton prevail in Etowah County GOP primary

Both local races were settled without a runoff as Etowah County voters went to the polls for party primaries on Tuesday.

On the Republican side, incumbent District 2 Commissioner Johnny Grant defeated challenger Sue Holland with 1,655 votes (62.3%) to her 1,000 votes (37.7%).

Matt Skelton recorded a similar percentage margin in defeating David King for District Judge Place 2, to succeed Will Clay. Skelton got 7,357 votes (63%) to King's 4,331 votes (37%).

Neither has Democratic opposition in the November general election.

The likely nominees for president dominated the presidential preference balloting in Etowah County, with President Joe Biden getting 90.9% of the votes on the Democratic side and former President Donald Trump collecting 87.7% of the GOP votes.

The county cast its first votes in the 3rd Congressional District, with Republicans favoring incumbent Mike Rogers, R-Saks, with 86.3% against two challengers.

Local Republicans followed the state trend in backing Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh for Public Service Commission president, Sarah Stewart for chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, Chad Hanson for Court of Civil Appeals Judge Place 2 and Rich Anderson for Court of Criminal Appeals Judge Place 2.

Voters backed Amendment 1, which would remove the requirement that a budget isolation resolution be passed for local bills to be considered before the passage of the state budgets, by a 51.3% to 48.7% margin. (The measure trailed statewide in returns posted late Tuesday.)

