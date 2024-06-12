John Van Nostrand: No hurry

Jun. 12—"I says, 'Earl this hill can spill us. You better slow down, you gonna kill us. Just one mistake and it's the pearly gates for them 85 creates of USDA-approved cluckers. You wanna hit second?'"

"Wolf Creek Pass" by C.W. McCall

When I was in high school, I swear a dear friend of mine was destined for a career in NASCAR. One late weekend night, he wanted to see how quick we could get to the next town along a two-lane highway. The trip was 32 miles, so around here it would be like going from Creston to Osceola. The terrain we were on was more flat than U.S. Highway 34 to Osceola. There were some hills, but not to the degree between Creston and Osceola. At the posted speed limit, the trip would take about 27-30 minutes. We did it less than 20. Remember, we were young, know-it-all high school kids.

Things really haven't changed in more than 30 years. (Except for the young, know-it-all part.)

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, which started in early 2020, the Iowa State Patrol has noticed the significant increase in the number of people seen, accused of or caught, driving more than 100 mph. It's not just an Iowa issue either as several states have noticed the same trend. The federal government declared the pandemic over in May 2023.

The pedal-to-the-metal driving has not.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, just in January and February of this year there were a total of 117 tickets written for people driving more than 100 mph. Every so often, a patrol officer will video record the speed on his detector in his car and share it on social media. One ticket was for 123 mph in Johnson County. I'm curious to know where some of those tickets were written in January as we were shoveling snow at more than 1,000 scoops an hour some days.

The first year of COVID, the driving style made some sense. Places were closing. People were shifting to work from home. There were fewer people on the roads assumingly making it easier to drive faster since there were fewer people driving to worry about. Rather than see video game legend Mario Kart on a TV screen, you could sort of be Mario Kart. My parents visited that September for my kids' homecoming their senior year in high school. Dad noticed the difference in the number of cars on Interstate 80 through Nebraska.

Immoral or questionable activities have a temptation. Here, it is to drive faster because there are fewer people. "Oh, I'll just do it for a few miles or to (landmark)," some might say. There is a rush of adrenaline seeing the speedometer reach a certain number or angle (if you still have a car with an analog speedometer using a needle. And there are digital versions of that.) Car enthusiasts may have used the opportunity to see just how well their car performs at much higher speeds.

I wonder if it's another influence of society's smartphone use. We are so used to having an answer to something, in our pockets or purses, in minutes, maybe even seconds. We are pushing that mentality onto other parts of life. I think MLB's use of pitcher's clock is for the same reason. Fans have lost patience because they are used to immediate results. Is driving at 100 mph plus losing patience with always "being in the normal routine?" I digress.

I am probably destined now to curse myself, but I have never received a speeding ticket. Honest! I have received two warnings. Coincidentally, they were both near Winterset many years ago. One was north on U.S. Highway 169. The other was on Highway 92 west of Winterset. The first one was in a car built for speed, especially going downhill nearing the North River.

I'd be surprised if I'd get caught as my small pickup is as old as Pintrest. It wasn't built for speed. I don't speed, even if I had a Corvette from the mid 1970s with a 350 four-barrel engine, I wouldn't do it. My joke is "My life is going by fast as it is, I don't see the need to speed." Of course, when my children used car seats I didn't speed because of them being precious cargo.

We don't know who is on the other side of the hill going the same direction at 55 mph, or a farmer moving bales of hay in a tractor and trailer. We are distracted seeing the speedometer needle look like 15 degrees in geometry class. That could be the last thing those people see.

Make sure it still takes about 36-37 minutes to get to the courthouse Osceola.