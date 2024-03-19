John Van Nostrand: Finding that lost part of America

Mar. 19—You may have been asked the rhetorical question. "What person no longer living would you like to talk to today?"

After what I experienced earlier this month, I'd like to talk to President Dwight Eisenhower. He was the one who had the concept for America's interstate highway system after what he saw what Germany had during World War II.

The interstate concept was a good idea: one I have benefited from dozens of times over dozens of years. With cars becoming more affordable and more of them, it makes sense to have a more fluid flow of traffic: four lanes, divided in sets of two, an alternative to the two-lane roads that were already across the country.

Those four-lane interstates stretched across the country from the mid 1950s to the 1970s. Sections have since been replaced and remodeled. While the country was enjoying the flow, those two-lane roads were losing popularity and some of the towns were losing viability. I think some of America was getting lost too.

My daughter's college speech team was in Phoenix earlier this month for an event. She was the excuse her mother and I used to also visit some of Arizona including the famed Route 66 which goes along the northern part of the state. Me growing up in a larger family, road trips were common and affordable. Riding in the back of a 1974 Ford station wagon was like first-class in the Titanic for me. (Dad didn't "sink" the car. He said you really were not driving it until you hit 70 mph. My parents had traded it by the time I had my license.)

In April 1926, Route 66 became one of the first roads to connect Chicago to Los Angeles. As the road's popularity grew with more people having cars, so did the road's personality and unique places. Neon lights attracted motorists to motels, gas stations, restaurants and attractions. Motels, with stand-alone rooms looking like Native American tee-pees still exist today. (Good luck getting a reservation.) Allegedly some hotels intentionally do not have have websites. It's still old-school. You call them and make a reservation. Tell them the time of day you think you will get there. You pay when you get there. If you don't make it in a certain time, or call, another person could show up and take the room. Clark Gable, John Wayne, Bob Hope, Elvis and others have stayed in those places.

People got to see virtually every intimate facet of America from big-city life in Chicago, the country of southern Missouri, the cattle ranches of Oklahoma and Texas; Rocky Mountains in New Mexico, the deserts of northern Arizona and the Pacific Ocean at Santa Monica. The interstate system doesn't exactly match that culture.

Interstate 40 in California, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas and Oklahoma took over most of Route 66 in those states. The road was decommissioned in 1985. Various organizations along the original Route 66 have preserved portions of the road and one can still drive on it. It may be a hard-surfaced frontage road, look like a Union County Farm to Market road or even gravel in places. The road was rerouted in places over the years for improved safety or new bridges.

The lights of those stops have changed. For the past 40 years Buc-ee's have mixed Casey's, food service and Walmart in buildings as big as Walmarts. Every imaginable item needed for travelers is on a shelf, according to my daughter who visited one in Texas on a different college trip. You might need a map to get through a Buc-ee's to find the item. Based in Texas, Buc-ee's is growing. Phoenix is slated to get one later this year. My older sister, who lives north of Denver, is close to one that just opened. There are other regional chains but I expect they all look and operate the same. All those stores have fine offerings but not in a distinctive setting like what was 65 years ago that gave America a personality.

I go to those interstate places out of need, not desire. I had the desire the short time I saw Williams, Arizona, and its Route 66 past, present and attraction.

Those two-lane roads including Route 66, and accompanying towns, were cleverly used in the 2006 hit movie "Cars." Animated, some of the movie's scenes were inspired by actual northern Arizona towns and places. Some locals gave us the stories of what the movie makers liked of the area. Some of the script early on states how the fictitious town struggles because the interstate bypassed the town. It hasn't all been doom-and-gloom. St. Louis, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Amarillo, Texas, all have grown and all are Route 66 cities and pay homage to it.

I don't think Eisenhower saw the full impact of the interstate system as he died in 1969 and the roads were still under construction in places. I would ask him if he ever considered the consequences of the idea. What kind of America did he expect to come from it all?