John Stamos Shows Off New Baby To Bob Saget And Lori Loughlin

John Stamos showed off the newest member of his house to his “Full House” mates.

The 54-year-old actor posted a pic Thursday showing him holding up 1-month-old Billy to the adoring eyes of Lori Loughlin and Bob Saget.

The first-time dad threw in a “Wizard of Oz” mention as well, noting his “cutest of Munchkins.”

We dig that onesie for “Jesse and the Rippers,” Stamos’ fictional band on the sitcom.

Stamos and his wife, Caitlin McHugh, welcomed their son in April. The couple named Billy after Stamos’ late father.

“From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son,” Stamos captioned an Instagram photo of him and his newborn at the time.

Stamos played Uncle Jesse on “Full House,” and has revived the role for the Netflix reboot “Fuller House.”