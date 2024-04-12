John Smith Announces Retirement
John Smith Announces Retirement
The Los Angeles Dodgers plan to have Will Smith behind the plate for a very long time.
Two new studies found that American workers with employer-provided retirement plans saved more of their paychecks for retirement than ever and are more confident about their ability to retire.
Should you rebalance your portfolio in a down market? It can be tempting to make big moves when the markets get shaky. But experts advise caution.
The FDIC and NCUA provide deposit insurance up to $250,000 at each financial institution. If your deposits exceed that limit, here’s how to ensure your money is protected.
It looks like Michigan's J.J. McCarthy will stay home, despite receiving an invite back in February.
What does Los Angeles need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
In the wake of Jennifer and James Crumbley’s sentencing to at least 10 years in prison after their teenage son killed four high school students, many are left wondering if parents should be held responsible for their children’s crimes.
The number of single adult women in the US is at its highest level ever — and for many of them, the risk of running out of money in retirement is a serious concern.
The O.J. Simpson trial was a turning point in cultural history that changed the way media and news are consumed.
Dan Devine and Tom Haberstroh react to the news of Jrue Holiday’s contract extension with the Celtics, come up with comps for Magic forward Paolo Banchero and discuss which players have the most to gain, or lose, in this year’s NBA Playoffs.
O.J. Simpson, one of the most infamous figures in U.S. history, had been battling cancer.
Alonso, 42, was set to be a free agent at the end of the season.
New York Fed president John Williams and Boston Fed president Susan Collins said they still expect cuts in 2024 despite some hot inflation readings.
BMW and Rimac Technology have partnered to develop future high-voltage battery tech that would use 46-mm cells from Chinese cell maker Eve Energy.
If the decisions made by corporate boards of directors can indicate where a company wants to be focusing, Amazon's board just made an interesting move. The company announced on Thursday that Andrew Ng, known for building AI at large tech companies, is joining its board of directors. The company also said that Judy McGrath — best known for her work as a long-time TV executive, running MTV and helping Viacom become a media powerhouse — will be stepping down as a director.
Ohtani has been interviewed by the feds as part of the investigation, per the New York Times.
“The value of packaging these acts together can really be a 1+1+1 = 10,” a music insider told Yahoo Entertainment.
Google’s Cloud Next 2024 event takes place in Las Vegas through Thursday, and that means lots of new cloud-focused news on everything from Gemini, Google’s AI-powered chatbot, to AI to devops and security. Last year's event was the first in-person Cloud Next since 2019, and Google took to the stage to show off its ongoing dedication to AI with its Duet AI for Gmail and many other debuts, including expansion of generative AI to its security product line and other enterprise-focused updates and debuts. Don’t have time to watch the full archive of Google's keynote event?
YouTube's comments section, historically, has had a bad reputation, but a change rolling out could prevent kids from wading into the comments cesspool. In an email to parents who supervise a child's account, the company announced the introduction of a "read-only" comments option on their child's supervised experience on YouTube. The feature will roll out in the "coming weeks," says YouTube.
Country star Morgan Wallen was arrested and charged with felony reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct for tossing a chair off a rooftop bar.