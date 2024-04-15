John Sinclair, political activist whose 10-year jail sentence galvanised John Lennon – obituary

John Sinclair, who has died aged 82, was a writer and activist who managed the radical rockers from Detroit, MC5; in 1969 he was sentenced to 10 years in jail for offering two joints to an undercover policewoman, and his incarceration led John Lennon to compose a protest song in his honour: “Was he jailed for what he’d done/Or for representing everyone?” the former Beatle wrote.

With his German wife Magdelene “Leni” Arndt, the charming and charismatic Sinclair had transformed the Detroit Artists Workshop into the explicitly political White Panther Party to fight for civil rights, its name a tribute to the Black Panthers (though the potential confusion led to a change in name to the Rainbow People’s Party): “The hippies and the black people had the same enemy,” he recalled. “The Detroit Police Department.”

One day in late 1966 there were two newcomers to the Workshop, a long-haired guy named “Louie” and a woman named “Pat” who smoked pot and helped with the typing. One day, Sinclair recalled, “She asked me if I had a joint. I rolled one, we had a smoke. She asked me if she could take it with her. I said, ‘Here, let me give you another one.’ ”

Louie and Pat were actually Vahan Kapagian and Jane Mumford of the Detroit Police Department, and they were soon back with their colleagues to arrest Sinclair and 55 others. After two years of appeals, in 1969 Sinclair, who had a string of previous dope-related convictions, was sent down for nine and a half to 10 years.

John Alexander Sinclair was born on October 2 1941 in Flint, Michigan; his father worked for Buick, while his mother had been a high school teacher. He graduated in English literature from the University of Michigan and became music editor and columnist for the Detroit underground newspaper, Fifth Estate.

By 1966 the hard-rock band MC5 – Motor City 5, named for the city of Detroit – were becoming increasingly political, and Sinclair became their de facto manager, living with them in a drug-fuelled commune in the city; he had a utopian vision of an edenic post-industrial society based on the twin foundations of leisure and marijuana, and wanted what he called a “guitar army” to fight the good fight. (He was also instrumental in nurturing the career of another incendiary Michigan native, Iggy Pop.)

Sinclair in the 1970s beneath a poster advertising the Ann Arbor benefit gig - David Fenton/Getty Images

“The pig-death machine is anti-life by definition,” he wrote in 1969. “Our culture is a revolutionary culture, a revolutionary force on the planet, the seed of the new order that will come to flower with the disintegration and collapse of the obsolete social and economic forms which presently infest the earth.”

Two years into his 10-year sentence, letter-writing campaigns had got nowhere, while Abbie Hoffman’s attempt to raise Sinclair’s profile at Woodstock failed because he tried deliver his message while The Who were delivering a thunderous set (legend has it that Pete Townshend whacked Hoffman with his guitar to get him off the stage).

But things started to move when the services of John Lennon and Yoko Ono were enlisted to headline the John Sinclair Freedom Rally at a basketball venue in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in December 1971 (Stevie Wonder, Bob Seger, Phil Ochs and Archie Shepp were some of the other guest stars).

At one point in the proceedings Sinclair’s wife telephoned him in prison, and the call was broadcast to the venue. When Lennon, backstage, heard Stevie Wonder singing For Once in My Life, not having known he was on the bill, he scrambled to join the crowd, saying: “Stevie Wonder is my Beatles.”

Lennon prefaced his own set by telling the audience, “So flower power didn’t work. So what? We start again. Free John now, if we can, from the clutches of the man.” He and his pick-up band performed four new numbers: Attica State (about a prison riot), The Luck of the Irish, Sisters O Sisters and John Sinclair, all of which would feature on his 1972 album Some Time in New York City.

Reviewers were unimpressed by the short set at Ann Arbor – “Hardly worth the wait,” wrote the Detroit News – but a few days later Sinclair was free, when Michigan’s Supreme Court ruled the state’s marijuana laws to be unconstitutional.

In the ensuing decades he continued campaigning and writing, and later moved to the Netherlands, where he started a radio station, Radio Free Amsterdam. He lived to see the legalisation of recreational cannabis in his home state, in 2018, saying, “I’m proud to have played a part in this.”

John Sinclair’s marriage to Leni ended in divorce in 1988 after 11 years of separation; they had two daughters, who survive him along with his second wife Penny Brown, whom he married in 1989.

John Sinclair, born October 2 1941, died April 2 2024

