John-Paul Miller breaks ‘silence’ in Mica Miller’s death. Says he knows who’s responsible

A TikTok video posted by John-Paul Miller details that he has “350 pieces” of proof in regards to his wife’s death and her thoughts before she died.

Mica Miller died April 27, 2024, after being found with a gunshot wound to her head in a North Carolina state park, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Department. Her death has been ruled a suicide.

John-Paul Miller is the pastor of Solid Rock Church in Market Common. Miller was later relieved of his duties by the church.

The death of the 30-year-old Myrtle Beach woman and her relationship with her husband, which alleged abuse, has gained national attention and has been discussed and analyzed on social media by family, friends, and church members, as well as non-members. Most of those discussions include #justiceformica.

John-Paul Miller’s video, dubbed Part 1, was posted on the TikTok account TrueCrimeRi Sunday, June 9, 2024. Miller said Monday that the video was in response to the many people and information that has been posted online about he and his wife’s relationship before her death.

Miller said in the video that he will reveal what Mica thought about her family and lawyer, adding that there are lies being told and “You’re going to be shocked at some of the things that Mica says. .... Mica corresponded with me more than anybody else on planet Earth,” Miller said in the video.

Miller said in the video that his silence so far “is nothing more than wisdom and self-control so that we can the war that is up ahead.”

“And were’ going to find out who actually is responsible for my wife’s death,” Miller said in the video. “Mica will have justice.”

Miller referred questions Monday to his attorney, Russel Long. A message left for Long was not immediately returned.

“I want so bad to talk,” Miller said.

He did say that a new video will be released every few days detailing information about his wife. Miller said he has video, audio, text messages, emails and notes and medical papers from doctors “that will disprove everything (Mica’s family) and their lawyer is saying.”

The family and their attorney, Regina Ward, conducted a press conference June 5, 2024, outside the Horry County Courthouse following a hearing that gave Mica’s family the rights to the belongings Mica Miller had at the time of her death.

The family urged legislators to amend a bill regarding domestic violence proposed in 2021 and name it “Mica’s Law.”

It is unclear whether Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating Miller’s death. The department did not respond to The Sun News’ request to comment. The FBI assisted with the investigation, FBI spokesperson Kevin Wheeler said. In such investigations, the FBI will assist at times when cases span across state lines.

Law enforcement has said previously that Miller was elsewhere at the time of Mica’s death. In addition, they released 911 tapes of Mica’s call to dispatchers and photos that show Mica buying a gun at a Myrtle Beach store before she drove to North Carolina.

Miller also has previously denied abusing his wife.

“She has never once been abused as long as she has been married to me,” Miller said Monday.