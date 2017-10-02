John Oliver calls President Trump's Puerto Rico comments 'horribly racist'

On Sunday's Last Week Tonight John Oliver called out President Trump for his response to the humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico.

Trump went on Twitter this weekend to rant about the Mayor of San Juan, Carmen Yulín Cruz's poor leadership and how citizens want "everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort."

Oliver coined Trump's comments as "horribly racist" and compared it to his political campaign: "Trump is basically saying, 'When hurricanes hit our people, they're not hitting our best. They're killing poors. They're killing lazies. And some, I assume, have said nice things about me."

He also caught Trump in a lie after the president claimed the Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill didn't pass because a senator was in the hospital. Except no one was hospitalized and Oliver didn't waste time celebrating with music and a huge banner. They got him, it's over now, right?