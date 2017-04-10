John Oliver is buying ads on Fox News again, this time to teach Trump about sexual harassment

Ever since John Oliver found out Donald Trump was an avid viewer of Fox News, Oliver has been using that information for the good of the people. And the president.

On Sunday's episode of Last Week Tonight, Oliver announced that he would be buying ad time during Fox News' The O'Reilly Factor in an effort to send a message to Trump about the inappropriateness of sexual harassment.

This action comes after Fox News had to settle five sexual harassment lawsuits all leveled against O'Reilly Factor host Bill O'Reilly. In the wake of this news, the show has been hemorrhaging advertisers but there's still one person who stands behind O'Reilly: Trump.

Trump told the New York Times, “He’s a good person… I know Bill. Bill’s a good person… I don’t think Bill would do anything wrong.”

So Oliver has called on the familiar catheter cowboy, who has already starred in ads about everything from the nuclear triads to American healthcare, to help teach Trump why sexual harassment is something you should not stand behind.

