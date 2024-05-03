John Muir Middle School math teacher arrested for drug possession on school property

WAUSAU – A Wausau School District staff member was arrested Thursday afternoon at John Muir Middle School for drug possession on school property.

Nevan Larson, a math teacher at the school, is expected to appear in court on Friday, according to a news release from Diana White, communication coordinator for Wausau School District.

There are no indications any Wausau School District students are involved at this point, according to the release, though the investigation is ongoing.

The Wausau Police Department made the arrest on school property with cooperation from the Wausau School District.

Larson has been placed on a leave of absence while the investigation continues. The district reminds everyone that he is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

'We are not giving up': Monk family continues fight to restore founder's name to Wausau botanical gardens

Erik Pfantz covers local government and education in central Wisconsin for USA-TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin and values his background as a rural Wisconsinite. Reach him at epfantz@gannett.com or connect with him on X (formerly Twitter) @ErikPfantz.

This article originally appeared on Wausau Daily Herald: John Muir Middle School math teacher arrested for drug possession