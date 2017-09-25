John McCain Says Donald Trump Never Apologized For 'Captured' Insult

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) said President Donald Trump never apologized for saying he wasn’t a war hero.

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) said President Donald Trump never apologized for saying he wasn’t a war hero. But in a candid interview with “60 Minutes,” the veteran politician said “life is too short” to dwell on Trump’s disparagements.

McCain, who is battling an aggressive form of brain cancer, added that his recent opposition to Republicans’ attempts to repeal Obamacare had absolutely nothing to do with his troubled relationship with the commander-in-chief.

“If I took offense at everybody who has said something about me, or disparaged me or something like that ― life is too short. You’ve gotta move on,” the 81-year-old told Lesley Stahl in an interview that aired Sunday.

McCain added if he had allowed a “personal relationship” to cloud his judgement on “an issue of this importance to the nation … then I’m not doing my job.”

Trump infamously said at a 2015 event in Iowa that McCain was “not a war hero” because he was “captured” during the Vietnam War. McCain endured torture and solitary confinement when he was a prisoner in Hanoi for five and a half years.

“I like people who weren’t captured,” said Trump, who was a presidential candidate at the time.

McCain told Stahl that the president never apologized for his inflammatory comments.

When asked if he would consider “rapprochement” with Trump, however, the senator ― who recently wrote an op-ed calling the president “poorly informed” and “impulsive” ― said he would be “glad to converse with him,” but noted that “we’re very different people” with “different upbringing … [and] life experiences.”

“He is in the business of making money and he has been successful both in television as well as Miss America and others,” McCain said of the president. “I was raised in a military family. I was raised in the concept and belief that duty, honor, country ... is the lodestar for the behavior that we have to exhibit every single day.”

McCain, who is undergoing chemotherapy and radiation, also opened up about his “poor” cancer prognosis, saying that doctors had not been optimistic about his odds of beating the disease.

“Some say 3 percent, some say 14 percent. You know, it’s a very poor prognosis,” he said.

McCain stressed, however, that he intends to continue doing his job as a senator and “at the same time, [celebrating] with gratitude a life well-lived.”

“I am more energetic and more engaged as a result of this [cancer diagnosis] because I know that I’ve got to do everything I can to serve this country while I can,” he said.

