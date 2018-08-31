John McCain's 106-Year-Old Mother Bids Goodbye to Her Son With the Sign of the Cross

The 106-year-old was seen consoling McCain's daughter, Meghan, during the emotional service.

A heartbroken Meghan McCain could not hold back the tears as her late father was honored Friday at the U.S. Capitol after what has been a trying week for the family.

Meghan McCain was flanked by her greatest comfort, 106-year-old grandmother Roberta, who held her granddaughter's hand and consoled her throughout the service.

As she said goodbye to her beloved son, Roberta made the sign of the cross.

At her father's casket, Meghan said, "I love you" and sobbed, her shoulders shaking with grief.

Sen. McCain’s wife, Cindy, clasped her hands and placed her head on the coffin.

The senator’s casket was carried up the steps of the Capitol in the pouring rain by representatives from every branch of the military.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle filled the Capitol Rotunda. Also in attendance were Warren Beatty and his wife, Annette Bening, who are longtime friends of McCain.

Vice President Mike Pence represented President Trump, who was asked not to come. White House Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly was there with Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway.

The president, meanwhile, says he has no regrets about how his reaction to John McCain’s death.



In a new interview with Bloomberg News, Trump was asked if he had made any mistakes in regard to the late senator.

"No, I don't think I did at all," he replied. "I've done everything that they requested."

Trump added: "We had our disagreements and they were very strong disagreements. I disagreed with many of the things that I assume he believed in. With that being said, I respect his service to the country."

McCain will be buried Sunday at the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland.

