John McCain's daughter takes swipe at Donald Trump during funeral: 'America was always great'

Meghan McCain has used a funeral oration honouring her father John to take a swipe at Donald Trump, the US president who was not invited to the ceremony.
Ms McCain praised her father, the former Republican senator and presidential candidate who died aged 81, as a real symbol of “American greatness”.
She contrasted him with those who use “cheap rhetoric”, adding later that the America of Mr McCain has “no reason” to be made great again.
Ms McCain made no mention of Mr Trump but her message was clearly aimed at the president.
Mr Trump frequently clashed with Mr McCain in recent years, once belittling his time as a Vietnam prisoner of war by saying: “I like people that weren't captured”.
The US president spent Saturday morning in the White House tweeting political attacks as much of Washington’s political establishment turned out for the ceremony.
Three former presidents - Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton - were in attendance as well as other political luminaries from past US administrations.
Trump administration figures such as his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, White House chief of staff John Kelly and US defence secretary James Mattis were also present.
Ms McCain spoke through tears at times as she praised her father’s life and legacy during the ceremony at the Washington National Cathedral.
She said: “We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness. The real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who lived lives of comfort and privilege while he suffered and served."
Ms McCain later said: “The America of John McCain has no reason to be great again because America was always great.” The line was greeted with applause from those present.
Mr Obama, who delivered a eulogy as well as Mr Bush, joked that Mr McCain would not hold back in his criticism while they were both in power but added that he made them "better presidents".
Mr Obama also delivered a call to live up to the patriotism that Mr McCain embodied, summing up the state of modern US politics in a way that appeared to be a critique of Mr Trump.
He said: "So much of our politics, our public life, our public discourse, can seem small and mean and petty, trafficking in bombast and insult and phony controversies and manufactured outrage. It’s a politics that pretends to be brave and tough but in fact is born of fear.
"Today is only one day in all the days that will ever be. But what will happen in all the other days that will ever come can depend on what you do today. What better way to honour John McCain's life of service than do the best we can to follow his example."
Earlier in the day a coffin draped in the American flag bearing Mr McCain’s body, which had been lying in state at the US Capitol, was processed through Washington DC.
The procession stopped at a memorial for the Vietnam War, which Mr McCain served in and eventually held capture as a prisoner of war for six years.
Mr McCain’s widow Cindy laid a wreath at the memorial alongside Mr Kelly and Mr Mattis. She paused and clasped her fingers for a moment in apparent prayer.
Among the current and foreign leaders and officials on the guest list for the service are about a dozen from former Soviet states, particularly Ukraine and Georgia.
Both countries have high regard for the late Arizona senator who supported their efforts in recent years to stand up to Russian aggression.
On the list provided by funeral organisers are the current president of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko and the former president of Georgia, Mikhail Saakashvili.
The list also includes current and former leaders from the three Baltic states - former Soviet republics that are now members of Nato.
As one of his pallbearers Mr McCain chose a Russian opposition figure, Vladimir Kara-Murza, who like Mr McCain is a sharp critic of the Kremlin.
Kara-Murza has been poisoned twice in recent years, and he's expressed his gratitude to McCain for calling attention to his case.