John McCain's daughter takes swipe at Donald Trump during funeral: 'America was always great'

A Military Honor Guard carries the casket of US Senator John McCain from the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Saturday - AFP

Meghan McCain has used a funeral oration honouring her father John to take a swipe at Donald Trump, the US president who was not invited to the ceremony.

Ms McCain praised her father, the former Republican senator and presidential candidate who died aged 81, as a real symbol of “American greatness”.

She contrasted him with those who use “cheap rhetoric”, adding later that the America of Mr McCain has “no reason” to be made great again.

Ms McCain made no mention of Mr Trump but her message was clearly aimed at the president.

Mr Trump frequently clashed with Mr McCain in recent years, once belittling his time as a Vietnam prisoner of war by saying: “I like people that weren't captured”.

The US president spent Saturday morning in the White House tweeting political attacks as much of Washington’s political establishment turned out for the ceremony.

Three former presidents - Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton - were in attendance as well as other political luminaries from past US administrations.

Trump administration figures such as his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, White House chief of staff John Kelly and US defence secretary James Mattis were also present.

Ms McCain spoke through tears at times as she praised her father’s life and legacy during the ceremony at the Washington National Cathedral.

She said: “We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness. The real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who lived lives of comfort and privilege while he suffered and served."

A Military Honor Guard carries the casket of US Senator John McCain from the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Saturday Credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images More

A US Navy band arrives for the funeral of senator John McCain at National Cathedral in Washington, US Credit: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts More

Ms McCain later said: “The America of John McCain has no reason to be great again because America was always great.” The line was greeted with applause from those present.

Mr Obama, who delivered a eulogy as well as Mr Bush, joked that Mr McCain would not hold back in his criticism while they were both in power but added that he made them "better presidents".

Mr Obama also delivered a call to live up to the patriotism that Mr McCain embodied, summing up the state of modern US politics in a way that appeared to be a critique of Mr Trump.