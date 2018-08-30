John McCain and the death of perspective

Donald Trump doesn’t remind you much of the brilliant actress Helen Mirren, but this week in Washington, with all the fuss over flags and funeral arrangements, he nicely reprised her Oscar-winning performance in “The Queen.” Maybe you’d call this version “The Drama Queen.”

If you didn’t see the 2006 film, the true-life premise goes like this: Princess Diana dies, and all of Britain loudly grieves. But Queen Elizabeth II, sitting in her palace, disdains her former daughter-in-law’s celebrity and prefers to handle the funeral privately, without making a big national to-do about it.

The new prime minister, Tony Blair (played by Michael Sheen, because there’s a law in England that Tony Blair can only be played by Michael Sheen), tries to help the aging Elizabeth see that times are changing, and that the monarchy itself could be in jeopardy. But the queen just can’t wrap her mind around the fact that the people love Diana in a way they can’t love her.

You see where I’m going with this?

In our version of “The Queen,” John McCain is the one whose death prompts a moment of national mourning, while the would-be monarch seethes at the implicit rejection. Except here the characters are essentially inverted.

Here it’s the character who represents decorum and duty whose death evokes a sense of abiding loss. And it’s the superficial celebrity type, the guy who trashes tradition and can’t get enough of the cameras, who finds himself isolated on the throne.

It’s almost enough — almost — to make you feel some sympathy for Trump, if you have any sense of pathos at all. Throughout his life, despite all the wealth and fame that came his way, all Trump ever wanted was some validation from the country’s cultured, moneyed establishment — people with class, to use the president’s vernacular.

It doesn’t take Jung to see that all of this raging against the machine, all these rallies meant to incite resentment and elicit deafening roars of adulation, are really just Trump’s way of handling rejection.

But even now, at the pinnacle of Trump’s unimaginable success, with all his money and generals and armored cars and all the rest, it’s the grizzled old warrior, a man for whom Trump harbored nothing but jealousy and contempt, whose death somehow unites the elite of both parties.

So intolerable is this for Trump, so stinging an indignity, that he was willing to hurriedly throw half of NAFTA back together and call it by another name just to give himself something to talk about.

Trump, like Queen Elizabeth, isn’t wrong to see some injustice in all of this. After all, he did what McCain never could, despite two gallant tries, which was to actually win the presidency.

And he’s right that we in the media have always slobbered over McCain (except for that brief period when he actually had the nomination in 2008), because he knew exactly how to make us feel vital and appreciated, whereas Trump could stop an asteroid from crashing into California by catching it with his bare hands, and all the editorial writers would want to know is why he didn’t deflect it toward Russia.

As the media critic Jack Shafer pointed out in a brave column this week, reporters who weren’t even born when McCain left a prison in North Vietnam reminisced about him this week as if they had shared his dorm at Annapolis.

I didn’t know McCain all that intimately, and especially not in later years. I spent a bunch of time with him during and after his 2000 presidential campaign, and interviewed him at length about foreign policy in 2008 for the New York Times Magazine. He didn’t appreciate the way the Times treated him that year, and my requests after that were mostly turned down.

I also had a hard time seeing McCain as an uncomplicated hero. While I respected his tenacity in passing his signature law, the reform of campaign finance in 2002, I came to believe over the years that McCain-Feingold, as it was known, did more harm than good to a functioning political system.