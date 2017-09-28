John McCain's Daughter Lashes Out At Trump

Sen. John McCain’s (R-Arizona) daughter Meghan McCain spoke out against President Donald Trump on Wednesday after a report claimed the president had been “physically mocking” her father behind closed doors.

“This is abhorrent,” Meghan said Wednesday in a tweet that also had the report's link.

Meghan’s tweet referred to an Axios report published the same day, which said POTUS had been “physically mocking” McCain by imitating the “thumbs down” gesture he made on the Senate floor last month before voting against the Republican party’s plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. The report also said Trump mocked McCain’s “slumped shoulders and lethargic body language.”

McCain, who has been diagnosed with brain cancer, recently stated his prognosis was “very poor.” He also suffers from permanent injuries he had sustained during his time as a prisoner of war in Vietnam. The tweet prompted many responses with people condemning Trump for the comments.

After her father’s diagnosis, Meghan has tweeted several times in support of her father, criticizing those who mocked him. Recently, she tweeted against lawmaker Matt Cartwright (D-Pennsylvania) after he told a group of voters that he did not believe McCain would vote in favor of the latest attempt to overhaul Obamacare because "he's staring death in the face right now."

"But, man, something tells me McCain, he's staring death in the face right now, so he's probably going to make good choices and he's not going to bend to political pressure,” he said, to which Meghan replied in a tweet:

The president was seen mocking McCain on another instance by tweeting a video that showed various old clips of the senator criticizing Obamacare and echoing calls to repeal and replace the law formally known as the Affordable Care Act. The tweet came after McCain opposed the latest version of the bill, the Graham-Cassidy Bill.

“My oh my has he changed-complete turn from years of talk!” the tweet read.

However, the tweet brought Trump severe rebuke, evoking a strong reaction from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) as he said McCain has earned the right to "do whatever the damn hell he wants to."

"To any American who has a problem with John McCain’s vote, all I can tell you is John McCain was willing to die for this country, and he can vote any way he wants to, and it doesn't matter to me," Graham said.

Trump also infamously commented in 2015 that McCain was not a war hero because he was captured. “He’s not a war hero. He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured." However, the remark did not go down well with the Republican Party. "Senator McCain is an American hero because he served his country and sacrificed more than most can imagine. Period. There is no place in our party or our country for comments that disparage those who have served honorably," the Republican National Committee said in a statement.

