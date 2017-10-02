    John Mayer Reframes Gun Control Debate In 10 Thoughtful Tweets

    David Moye
    Sunday night’s deadly Las Vegas shooting is once again starting up our country’s never-ending debate over gun control.

    Sunday night’s deadly Las Vegas shooting is once again starting up our country’s never-ending debate over gun control.

    Though the White House said it’s “premature to discuss policy” in the wake of the tragedy, many are speaking out on social media

    Musician John Mayer posted a series of tweets on Monday where he encouraged followers to put politics aside in order to have an open discussion on the impact guns have on our society — and what the role of firearms should be moving forward. 

    Let the debate begin!

    • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.