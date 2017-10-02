John Mayer Reframes Gun Control Debate In 10 Thoughtful Tweets

Sunday night’s deadly Las Vegas shooting is once again starting up our country’s never-ending debate over gun control.

Though the White House said it’s “premature to discuss policy” in the wake of the tragedy, many are speaking out on social media.

Musician John Mayer posted a series of tweets on Monday where he encouraged followers to put politics aside in order to have an open discussion on the impact guns have on our society — and what the role of firearms should be moving forward.

1) (THREAD) I’m going to state my thoughts without the words “gun control” “assault rifles” and others that stoke reflexive debate. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 2, 2017

2) I’m a logic and reason guy. I like to remove emotion (impossible today) and look at an issue in a theoretical vacuum to make sense of it. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 2, 2017

3) Lawmakers and influencers: if you’re not doing everything in your power to at least *reassess* the threat of mass murder, — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 2, 2017

4) why can’t you come out and tell us that this is the life we’re going to have to accept? That these are the new terms? — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 2, 2017

5) That it’s a fact of modern day life that from time to time we’ll lose dozens of people in seconds? That daily life is a lottery system? — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 2, 2017

6) And if you can’t say that, if it’s just too cold and brutal a thought to bear, then isn’t that proof you haven’t solved the problem yet? — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 2, 2017

7) If you’re not at least trying to fix this, you’re effectively telling the country in your (in)actions that this somehow acceptable. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 2, 2017

8) There’s two moralities: morality identity and morality-in-action. Our greater moral identity doesn’t match our actions so far. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 2, 2017

9) If you’re not open minded to solving this, you’re morally surrendering us all to a very certain fate. There is no in between here. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 2, 2017

10) **Please use the energy normally allotted to fighting this argument to rethinking this problem.** Unless you don’t think there is one… — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 2, 2017

