John Mannion wins Democratic primary in New York's 22nd district, a key to House control

John Mannion, a state senator from Central New York, handily won the Democratic primary for New York’s 22nd Congressional District in the Syracuse area on Tuesday.

Mannion, 55, won 61.8% of the vote, according to unofficial results released by the New York State Board of Elections, easily defeating his opponent, Sarah Klee Hood, an Air Force veteran and DeWitt town councilor. The results now set the stage for a highly competitive November race between Mannion and Brandon Williams, a first-term Republican representing the district.

The race between Mannion and Williams will be one of the most watched in the nation as Democrats consider it one of their best chances to pick up a House seat during the general election, according to the New York Times.

New York State Senator John W. Mannion, D-Syracuse

Williams, 57, and a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump may face a tougher challenge come November, as the district’s boundaries have been redrawn in Democrats’ favor. According to the Cook Political Report, the 22nd Congressional District now leans Democratic.

Even before a state commission approved the redistricting plan in February, Williams was regarded as one of the most vulnerable Republican House members in the 2024 election, according to Syracuse.com. With Mannion on the ballot, his position has gotten more precarious. Mannion won two close elections against Republicans when running for the state Senate, well before redistricting was a factor.

U.S. Representative Brandon Williams (R-New York)

The Democrat addressed his supporters after declaring victory late Tuesday evening: “If you believe in running a positive campaign, this is the campaign for you. If you believe in respect and integrity and dignity, then you are on the Mannion team.”

Before entering the state legislature in 2020, Mannion was a public school teacher and union representative. In the final weeks of his campaign, the largest teachers’ unions in the United States gave him a significant boost, with the American Federation of Teachers and National Education Association spending a combined $300,000 on pro-Mannion ads.

However, Mannion’s path to victory was notMannion’st days before the primary election. In an open letter signed by “concerned “former staff,” Mannion” was accused of verbal harassment and creating a hostile work environment. The claims, which Mannion has denied, are being investigated by the State Senate.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: John Mannion wins Democratic primary in New York's 22nd district