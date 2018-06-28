John Kerry talks Trump-Putin meeting, Iran, North Korea

Andrea Mitchell joins Former Secretary of State John Kerry to discuss the planned summit between President Trump and Vladimir Putin.

About Andrea Mitchell Reports

Andrea Mitchell is the NBC News Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent and regularly appears on "NBC Nightly News with Brian Williams", "Today", and "Meet the Press." The program includes in-depth interviews with DC and world newsmakers and covers many international news topics.

