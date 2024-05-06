John Jasinski to remain provost of Missouri State for one year, pending board approval

Missouri State University Provost John Jasinski talks with guests at a meet and greet with MSU Administration on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.

John Jaskinski's position as provost of Missouri State has been extended an additional 13 months, pending approval Thursday by the university's Board of Governors.

MSU President Clif Smart made the offer in an April 22 letter and Jasinski immediately accepted.

Jaskinski, former president of Northwest Missouri State University, has been provost at Missouri State for two years. He was one of three finalists to replace Smart, who will retire July 1.

The board unanimously agreed to hire Richard "Biff" Williams as the university's 12th president, leaving Jasinski's future at Missouri State up in the air.

Even though Smart extended the offer, he made it clear that Williams was on board. "I can honestly think of no one better suited for this role and I know the incoming president looks forward to working with you."

If approved by the board, Jasinski's new contract term will begin June 1 and run through June 30, 2025.

The provost is the chief academic officer of the university and provides the primary administrative leadership, direction, and evaluation for academic affairs.

John and Denise Jasinski attend a Choral Gala in downtown Springfield in late September 2023.

In the role, Jasinski will report directly to Williams and continue to be responsible for developing and executing the "transformation plan for academic affairs," Smart wrote in the letter.

Jasinski was handpicked by Smart to spearhead a large-scale academic realignment during the past two years, which meant reducing spending by millions, shifting staff and reallocating resources.

The most visible element was the merger of two existing colleges into the expanded Judith Enyeart Reynolds College of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities.

Jasinski spent 13 years as the president of Northwest and questions surrounding his departure in 2022 surfaced during the Missouri State presidential search.

Jasinski spent much of his career at Northwest, serving as a faculty member, department chair and associate provost before being appointed president.

He has also been a leader at Northwood University, a senior consultant with the American Association of State Colleges and Universities, and the owner of his own consulting company.

In the letter, Smart outlined Jasinki's compensation during the 13-month extension. His annual salary will be $325,000 as well as the standard health insurance, retirement plan, vacation time and sick leave.

The MSU Board meets at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Plaster Student Union. The meeting is open to the public.

