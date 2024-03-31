How John Handy left a life of crime for the ministry and his Topeka community

John Handy, 49, joined a Chicago-based gang when he was 9 years old.

When he was 15, he was sentenced to 35 years in prison for first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Handy said he didn't have an easy go at life in the 1970s Chicago scene.

He didn't come from wealth. His mother was a single parent and his family of 14 lived together in one apartment. Handy said his mother, grandmother and great aunt managed with what they had.

Handy managed with his street smarts, but no amount of cunning could prevent his conviction in 1989. Prison made Handy grow up quickly and learn from his surroundings.

John Handy looks toward the light flowing through a window of Love Fellowship Church, 2636 S.W. Minnesota St., as he pauses from talking about his past life in prison. Handy said he has taken what he learned along the way as his path to now serve God through church.

"You know, you got to catch on to things kind of quick because it's a very manipulative environment and if you don't understand what elements that you are with or you against, then it would destroy you," Handy said.

He said while in prison he learned a lot about political atmosphere and the leader-follower dynamic.

"I was around some very true thinkers, you know, they play chess a lot and they use people like that," Handy said. "So, I kind of learned from inside of prison how to control and manipulate elements outside in the streets."

Finding God took going 'through the process'

In 2006, Handy left prison at 32 years old on an appeal after 17 years, six months and two weeks. He left prison, he struggled to stay on the straight and narrow.

"It's the same exact thing as a drug addict because you just can't get taken out of that environment and be placed over here in the cold," Handy said. "You got to go through the process."

A year later, Handy found himself — and God's call — in Kansas City. He said he was overwhelmed by a call to share the gospel of Jesus Christ but was hesitant.

John Handy said he found his place at Love Fellowship Church, as he enjoys the aspects of spreading good through his nonprofit organization Take 2 Almighty Power, which offers youth programs and food drives.

"It just didn't happen overnight," Handy said. "I had to, you know, understand my assignment, and man, it was like I spoke with God or whoever he sent, and he let me know my purpose."

He joined a church but continued to live a similar lifestyle.

"I fought against the truth because I always wanted to cover it with somebody like, 'Hey man, let's go get high, let's smoke some, man'," Handy said. "I wanted to cover God's process of allowing me to become the guy he need me to be."

One day, he sat in church and listened to his pastor talk about how it takes four to five years for an apple tree to mature and bloom apples. Later, Handy would realize this was a sign from God.

Handy turned himself in for control of a substance and in 2012, was sentenced to 54 months, a little more than 4 years.

He finally understood his purpose. Handy had poor reading comprehension because of growing up in the gang and prison systems, but when he'd read the Bible or philosophy, he was able to understand.

"When I start reading the Bible after this encounter, it's like everything opened up," Handy said. "I understood. I understood the process of becoming a believer, not just a Christian. I understood the process that pain is within suffering and suffering is within pain."

John Handy says his reading comprehension levels weren't the greatest when he was first incarcerated, but through reading the Bible and philosophy, he was able to understand more.

A passion for food, ministry and the community.

While incarcerated, Handy started a nonprofit organization called Take 2 Almighty Power. The organization incorporates ministry, his food and community outreach.

With his organization, he goes to speaking events to share his life's story and the word of God. He also provides catering for some of the speaking events he goes to. Recently he catered and spoke at the Brown v. Board of Education Museum for the Racial Minority and Law Enforcement Team Building Seminars.

"I believe that the Bible is absolute truth because God said that 'I would take you at the dust and I would sit you at the table with kings,'" Handy said. "To me, that's what that (the seminars) was. I don't know how everybody else felt, but you had the chief of police, the captain of police, the chief of another area — if that ain't higher up authority."

Handy said growing up seeing his grandmother cook for her community made a big impact on his desire to bring food and ministry together. He said he came to understand when your belly is full and warm, you're open to the world around you.

When Handy isn't feeding hungry bellies or hungry souls, he is spending time with his church community. Handy attends East Topeka's Love Fellowship Church, 2636 S.W. Minnesota St., and has been there for years.

A youth trip to see the Kansas City Royals play baseball in 2023 was a highlight for John Handy's work through Love Fellowship Church.

Pastor Marcus Clark said Handy has served their church in many different capacities — as an usher, as part of the men's ministry and at times, as a youth leader.

"He's always been wonderful about serving the needs of the community," Clark said. "That's a passion for him."

Clark said in the faith circles Handy is referred to as 'on fire for God,' meaning he is undeniably lit from within for God.

"He's on fire," Clark said. "He's one of those 'gotta tell it everywhere he goes' kinda people. He has a magnetism where folks tend to follow him."

While Handy has already built his home and community, he said he's open to all God has to give and provides him.

He would like to expand his ministry in the future, get his own space to bring people together and keep on cooking.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: How Topeka's John Handy left a life of crime for a call to worship