John Gibbs fired as Ottawa County administrator after 14 months

The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners voted to terminate John Gibbs' contract as county administrator Thursday, Feb. 29.

OTTAWA COUNTY — One week after placing him on paid administrative leave, the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners has fired Administrator John Gibbs.

The board resumed a special meeting regarding Gibbs on Thursday night, Feb. 29, where Board Chair Joe Moss made a motion to terminate Gibbs with cause.

“I move to terminate Mr. Gibbs’ contract for cause because the board has determined that Mr. Gibbs, in connection with the performance of his duties under the employment agreement, has been dishonest, committed gross misconduct and or committed willful malfeasance,” Moss said.

Allison Miedema seconded Moss’ motion. Following a brief discussion around possible mediation, the board voted 10-1 to fire Gibbs.

Doug Zylstra voted against the motion, having previously attempted to amend the motion to reinstate Gibbs from administrative leave and pursue mediation as soon as possible. That motion did not receive a second.

Gibbs was not in attendance at the meeting. Brook Bisonet, an attorney hired by the county to handle a letter regarding Gibbs’ employment, said Gibbs’ attorney was notified of the meeting.

Following the termination vote, Rebekah Curran moved to add a discussion around mediation to the agenda, which was approved. During discussions, Vice Chair Sylvia Rhodea indicated support for mediation if necessary, but that it was “a little premature” to vote on it, as there is no pending litigation.

Bisonet told the board that mediation is possible following the termination vote, but would have to be agreed to by Gibbs and his attorney. He also advised that it could take months for a mediator to become available.

The Ottawa County Board voted 10-1 to terminate John Gibbs' contract Thursday.

Zylstra then motioned to add a discussion surrounding immediate county leadership to the agenda, which was approved. Zylstra and Roger Bergman suggested the board select a county staff member to fill in as administrator during a search for a permanent hire.

Moss said he would intend to “take the next few days or the next week” and have discussions on the matter before coming back either next week or the week after with a plan.

“I don’t think there should be any long break, ideally, without having an administrator in place,” Moss said. “But also, at this very moment, I don’t think we’re ready for that. So that’s my thought.”

“So we’re going to expect you to come back with a suggestion, correct?” Bergman replied.

“Yes,” Moss said. “And you’ll be the first person I call to chat.”

During a special meeting Feb. 22, commissioners voted to place Gibbs on paid administrative leave after spending time in closed session “considering new complaints” against him. The next day, Moss made those allegations public.

That meeting was brought on by a letter sent by Gibbs' attorney to Moss. It was the second letter, from two different lawyers, that Gibbs sent regarding his employment with the county.

In an earlier letter dated Jan. 15, Aaron Davis of Butzel Long warned, should the board's meeting Jan. 16 "involve any discussion of changing Mr. Gibbs' employment status with Ottawa County," it would be "our intention to ensure the provisions of my client's employment contract are followed in strict order."

The board didn't take action Jan. 16, but steps were taken Feb. 13 to hire an outside attorney to address the letter.

Meanwhile, according to a separate letter obtained by The Sentinel Feb. 21, Gibbs retained new counsel — Noah Hurwitz of Ann Arbor-based firm Hurwitz Law.

In the new letter, sent to Moss on Feb. 15, Hurwitz said tension with the board began after Gibbs' voiced concerns about the performance of Kallman Legal Group, the county's corporation council, on multiple occasions.

Gibbs had a tumultuous tenure in his time employed with Ottawa County.

In March 2023, Commissioner Jacob Bonnema — who ran for election with Ottawa Impact, but left the group in March — filed a complaint against Gibbs following a verbal altercation. After an investigation by an outside legal firm, the county's HR department concluded there wasn't enough evidence to support the claim.

Later, the hirings of executive aide Jordan Epperson and deputy administrator Ben Wetmore sparked their own controversies.

After hiring Epperson in August, Gibbs was accused of age discrimination after a more qualified finalist for the position went unselected. That finalist, Ryan Kimball, filed a lawsuit against Gibbs and Ottawa County in October.

In November, the county announced the hiring of Wetmore, who has an extensive history in conservative political activism and has taken part in several political stunts over the past 20 years, including staging undercover encounters on video for right-wing nonprofit Project Veritas.

