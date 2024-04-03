John Franzia, co-founder of Bronco Wine near Ceres, dies. ‘True giant in the wine industry’

John Franzia joined with two cousins to found Bronco Wine Co. in 1973, starting with a plant south of Ceres.

It has become a leading player in the California industry, with a goal of making good wine affordable to many people.

Franzia died March 25 in Modesto, his family announced in a news release. He was 84.

“My father was a true giant in the wine industry and leader in his field, whose quiet humility belied his monumental impact,” said son Michael Franzia, recently named board chairman.

The other founders were Fred Franzia, who died in 2022, and his brother, Joseph Franzia. They were perhaps best known for $1.99 bottles of Charles Shaw, aka Two Buck Chuck, at Trader Joe’s stores. Bronco also launched or acquired many mid-priced and higher labels.

John Franzia, co-founder of Bronco Wine Co. near Ceres CA, died March 25, 2024.

About 750 work for Bronco

The company employs about 750 people year-round and up to 125 more during harvest and crushing. It built its own bottling plant in Napa and acquired winemaking operations near Escalon and Madera.

The Bronco founders have deep roots in the local industry. Their grandparents, Teresa and Guiseppe Franzia, started their own winery northeast of Ripon in 1906. That plant is now owned by The Wine Group, based in Livermore. Its top brand is Franzia boxed wine, which has no connection with the family.

John Franzia studied enology, the science of making wine, at the University of California, Davis. His family called him “a true farmer at heart” and noted his love for fly-fishing and other outdoor pursuits.

“His dedication to viticulture and his expertise in enology were the cornerstone of our family business, shaping it into the success it is today,” his son said. “His legacy will forever be celebrated, cherished and remembered for generations to come.”

Brothers, left to right, John, Fred and Joseph Franzia.

New leaders at 50th anniversary

Bronco marked its 50th anniversary in December, amid a shift to a new generation of leadership. The Modesto Bee heard about consumer trends, sustainability and other topics during a January visit.

Franzia is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Lynne; his children, Carol, Michael, Paul and Brian; nine grandchildren; and his sisters, Barbara and Norma.

The family planned to hold a private memorial service. Donations in Franzia’s memory can be made to the Alzheimer’s/Dementia Support Center or to Community Hospice & Health Services.