John Fetterman on Netanyahu: “You don't have to agree with every leader's views”; I've decided to stand with Israel.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) on Wednesday shared his views of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and whether the government should change its strategy in Gaza.

“I think everybody wants Hamas destroyed, but I think the position Netanyahu seems to be taking — and I'm wondering how you feel about him these days — is to destroy Hamas at all costs. You know, they say many of the victims now are women and children, clearly very, very innocent. I know what you're saying — no life is better than the other, we understand that — but at what point do you say, we have to come up with another strategy that at least keeps the innocent, the women and the children, safe?” said “CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King.

“Well, it’s very important to minimize the kind of collateral damage and protecting civilization lives as well,” Fetterman said. “I would hope that Hamas decides they're not starting to hide behind civilians and creating those circumstances that makes it even more difficult as well.”

“And that seems to be their strategy too, senator, to hide behind,” King added.

“Yeah, that is their strategy. And now even in hospitals or in the tunnels and everything. And we also can't forget about the hostages as well, too. They've been now in custody now since October 7th. So, it's an awful situation.” Fetterman said. “You don't have to agree with every leader's views. But you know, we have an opportunity to stand with Israel in this situation. And that's what I've decided to do.”