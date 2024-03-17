John Farrell, who led Daily Bread for 10 years, dies at 80

John Farrell, at right, died Thursday. He led the Daily Bread soup kitchen in Melbourne for 10 years.

MELBOURNE — John Farrell, longtime executive director of the Daily Bread soup kitchen who called attention to the plight of Brevard County’s growing homeless population, died Thursday after a medical procedure.

He was 80.

The Daily Bread opened its doors in January 1988 to the homeless not far from downtown Melbourne. Farrell was its executive director for 10 years.

“John Farrell’s commitment to help those in need in our community through the Daily Bread and St. Stephen’s Way will be sorely missed,” Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey said, referring to the affordable housing program. “John never took no for an answer and I thank him for that.”

Farrell was also vice chair of a 15-member Brevard County Emergency Shelter Task Force, begun by the Brevard County Commission to address what was becoming a burgeoning problem of sheltering the homeless.

Farrell also served as a deacon with the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Indialantic. The Rev. Scott Circe announced Farrell’s passing to the congregation. “Please keep his wife Leanna and his family in prayer during this challenging time,” Circe said in an email sent out Friday.

Farrell grew up in Longmeadow, Mass., and attended Western New England University, where he studied accounting. Farrell also worked in the corporate world and became president of United Software Associates. He stepped down as director of the Daily Bread in 2017, and was succeeded by Jeff Njus.

Farrell is survived by his wife Leanna, six children and 26 grandchildren. Funeral announcements have not yet been finalized.

