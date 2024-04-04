John Coleman, co-owner of Revel OTR Urban Winery, dies in 'tragic accident' at 51

John Coleman, co-owner of Revel OTR Urban Winery, died March 27 in a "tragic accident" while vacationing in Panama City Beach, Florida. He was 51 years old.

John Coleman, co-owner of Revel OTR Urban Winery, died March 27 in a "tragic accident" while vacationing in Panama City Beach, Florida, his business partner said. He was 51 years old.

Revel OTR announced his death on social media.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of John Wesly Coleman Jr.," the winery posted. "His passing leaves a void in our hearts and community that will be deeply felt. JC was more than a business owner; he was a community leader, a friend and family man who touched the lives of all who knew him."

Coleman, his wife Amy, and their business partners Anthony and Jodi Maieron opened Revel OTR, located at 111 East 12th St., in 2017. The entrepreneurs previously told The Enquirer that winemaking started off as a hobby but quickly grew into a passion project for the two couples.

"He was very well respected in this community, always had a smile. He had a very infectious way of making people welcome and happy," Anthony Maieron told The Enquirer. "Even though he is not with us physically, we feel like he's with us spiritually, and our goal is to make sure that he's continuing to make an impact in other people's lives."

Anthony Maieron, left, and John Coleman, right, founded Revel OTR, an urban winery, that opened at 111 East 12th St. in Over-the-Rhine in 2016.

In addition to Revel, Coleman worked as a lead sales engineer for Lumen Technologies, a telecommunications company, for six years. He also worked for CBTS for nearly 15 years as a senior product sales specialist and a senior network specialist.

Coleman also served as vice chair of the OTR Chamber of Commerce board. The commerce posted on social media following Coleman's death.

"JC had a gift. It was impossible to leave him feeling anything but better than you did before you were with him," Board chair Mike Sullivan wrote. "His infectious laughter, genuine personality and thoughtful approach to challenges and opportunities were an asset to the Chamber and the OTR neighborhood. He will be deeply, deeply missed."

Coleman was a Cincinnati native and a 1990 graduate of Finneytown High School, according to his obituary. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English, poetry, and drama from Ohio State University, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Coleman is survived by his wife, Amy, and two sons, Wesly and Langston.

Instead of flowers, his family requests that donations be made to the John Wesly Coleman Jr Memorial Scholarship Fund, a memorial set up in Coleman's name at Finneytown High School.

Visitations for Coleman will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday at Spring Grove Funeral Homes and from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday at The Vineyard Church. The funeral will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at The Vineyard Church.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: John Coleman, co-owner of Revel OTR Urban Winery, dead at 51